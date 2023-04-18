 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

Apr 18, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated April 17, 2023.

Our interaction with the management underscores its upbeat outlook on end-user demand in the medium-term barring e-commerce. Focus stays on margin expansion. 3PL business is expected to grow at 15-16% CAGR with focus on almost doubling share of high margin integrated 3PL revenues over the next five years. Key account downsizing in SCM has led to key learnings in terms of processes and capabilities. Express business consolidation to provide synergistic benefits.

We upgrade Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) to Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 502, considering the recent correction led by its transition phase providing buying opportunity.