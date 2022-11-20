Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Q2FY23 PAT of Rs. 164 crore (down 11.5% q-o-q) was below our estimates due a sharp miss in EBITDA margin partially offset by higher other income. Gas sales volume of 3.5 mmscmd (flat q-o-q) was broadly in-line with our estimate. Miss of 19% in EBITDA margin at Rs7.9/scm (down 12.7% q-o-q) was on the account of contraction in I/C-PNG margin while CNG/D-PNG was stable-to-improving in Q2FY23. CNG/D-PNG volume was flat q-o-q at 2.5 mmscmd/0.5 mmscmd while I/C-PNG volume was up 2% q-o-q to 0.4 mmscmd. A likely cut in APM gas price or capping of domestic gas price could help CGD retain pricing power in CNG and act as key rating catalyst. Management guided for 6% volume CAGR over 3-5 years.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on MGL with a revised PT of Rs. 1,010, noting its inexpensive valuation of 11x its FY2024E EPS (at a discount of 27% to three-year average PE of 15x) and expectation of 13% PAT CAGR over FY22-25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE