 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Exide; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Aug 01, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Exide recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide

Exide (EXID)’s robust 1QFY23 performance was driven by strong revenue growth in both automotive and industrial segments. We expect a sustained recovery led by OEM revival and aftermarket growth, with a continuous shift from the unorganized to the organized segments. We maintain our EPS estimates and BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock trades at 14.2x/12.0x FY23E/FY24E standalone EPS. Valuing it at ~12x standalone Jun’24E EPS + INR34/share for a stake in HDFC Life Insurance (@ 40% Holdco discount), we arrive at our TP of ~INR200. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exide -310722 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Exide #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.