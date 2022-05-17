Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors (EIM) reported in-line result, as the good performance of RE was offset by the miss in VECV. With supply chain issues likely to ease post2QFY23E, the continued product portfolio expansion will aid domestic recovery and support ramp-up in exports.

Outlook

We increase our FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS by 5.5%/4.0% to reflect the better margins for RE and volume upgrades for VECV. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR2,900 (premised on Jun’24E SoTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More