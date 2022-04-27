Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance

BAF’s 4QFY22 earnings were in line, with a reported PAT of INR24.2b, led by healthy core AUM growth of 26% YoY and a pristine asset quality (GS3/NS3 stood at 1.6%/0.7% and credit cost moderated by ~150bp, despite having to provide INR1b on a large commercial account). Key things to watch out for in FY23 include: a) evolution of its Payments landscape and traction therein, b) velocity on the already launched app and the envisaged new web platform, c) potential foray into the Credit Cards business from its own Balance Sheet, d) Two-Wheeler marketplace and diversification to other non-captive OEMs, and e) margin trajectory in the face of aggressive competition, leading to a pressure on NIM.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR8,350/share (based on 8x FY24E P/BV). BAF delivered an in line performance, despite a 7% miss on our NII estimate. PAT grew 80% YoY and 14% QoQ to INR24.2b in 4QFY22.

