Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated March 02, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 12.2 lakh crore as on December 2022. The bank has a large footprint across India with 4849 branches • Retail and SME comprise ~67% of total loans.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our BUY rating. We continue to value Axis Bank at ~2.1x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 1100 per share.