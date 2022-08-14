Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Q1FY2023 standalone execution beat estimates while OPM disappointed due to higher share of low margin EPC revenues. Order inflows remained strong during FY2023 till date; Current, OB stands at 3x its TTM standalone revenue. Management targets over Rs. 6,000 crore to Rs. 8,000 crore order inflow for the balance FY2023. It lowered standalone revenue growth to 15-20%, and OPM to 9-10% for FY2023. The SBI Macquarie exit along with completion of divestment in BOT assets in H2FY2023 would lead to over 40% reduction in consolidated debt.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Ashoka Buildcon Limited (Ashoka) with a revised PT of Rs. 100. The EPC business is significantly undervalued even after adjusting for HAM equity investments at 0.5x its P/B and realty assets at 1x its P/B.

