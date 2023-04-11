 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bank of Baroda gains 4% on strong business growth; here's what brokerages have to say

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

The state-owned lender has revised its overnight and 1-year Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 bps, effective April 12

Bank of Baroda’s total business crossed the Rs 21-lakh crore milestone, rising 16.8% YoY to Rs 21.77 lakh crore in the March quarter.

The Bank of Baroda share gained 4 percent in the early trade on April 11, a day after the company's said its total business crossed the Rs 21 trillion milestone in the March quarter of FY23.

Bank of Baroda recorded a 16.8 percent jump in business at Rs 21,77,307 crore as on March 31, 2023 against Rs 18,64,059 crore in the year-ago quarter, the state-owned lender said in a business update for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

Its total deposits rose 15.1 percent at Rs 12.04 lakh crore against Rs 10.45 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose 13 percent to 10.47 lakh crore from Rs 9.27 lakh crore YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog