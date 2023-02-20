 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Industries | After a 40% rise in two years, is there more upside in near term?

Asha Menon
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

With a global recession looming, volumes in its key revenue vertical are under pressure despite pricing being at a discount to the competition.

(Representational image; Photo by Mark Stebnicki/Pexels)

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries (BKT) has appreciated significantly over the past decade, with the stock price rising nearly 10x from the Rs 200 level in 2013.

The stock saw a breakout in late 2020 and has since climbed by more than 40 percent.

Exports is the largest revenue vertical of this off-highway tyre (OHT) maker. Exports to the EU and the US brought in 80 percent of its revenue in FY21. However, with exports now facing headwinds, is there more upside to the stock?

