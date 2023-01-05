 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance tumbles as Q3 AUM growth disappoints, despite highest-ever increase in customer franchise

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that AUM growth was below expectations

Share price of consumer financier Bajaj Finance on January 5 opened 5 percent lower as investors were unimpressed by the company's low AUM (assets under management) growth in October-December quarter.

At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 6204 apiece on the NSE, down by 6 percent. Trading volume stood at 1.4 million on the exchange.

Bajaj Finance's AUM rose 27 percent from last year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore. During the quarter, the company's AUM increased by Rs 12,500 crore, up only 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Broking firm CLSA has a 'Sell' call on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 6000 per share. “Q3 AUM growth was nearly 200 basis points lower than our estimate of 7.5% QoQ. Q3 is usually a strong quarter due to festivals, so either there was some impact at end of Q2 or the company lost some market share,” the foreign brokerage firm noted.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also noted that AUM growth was below expectations. “Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was flat on a quarterly basis at 25.1%, suggesting weaker growth and lower utilization of capital,” it said. The firm has a Buy rating on the stock.