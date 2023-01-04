 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avenue Supermarts' lower-than-expected revenue, slow store additions in Q3 disappoint Street

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

The hypermarket chain operator reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25 percent from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year

Share price of Avenue Supermarts opened lower on January 4 after the company's October-December (Q3) quarter business update failed to meet analyst expectations.

The hypermarket chain operator reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25 percent from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year.

This was 6.2 percent below estimates, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS).

At 11:19 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 3,987 apiece on the NSE, down by 1.84 percent. In the last one year, the scrip has shed 16 percent.

Store additions were also slower. D-Mart added only 4 stores in Q3FY23 taking the total count to 306. "Estimates stood at 12," said MOFS. In Q1, the company had added 10 stores, followed by 8 in Q2.