Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today

Nifty Metal index falls 1 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta
Avenue Supermarts shares fall despite 25% YoY growth in revenue
IndusInd Bank Q3 net advances up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore, Deposits up 14% at 3,25,491 crore
Nifty can test 18,400 in the short term, says Gaurav Ratnaparkhi
Radiant Cash Management Services to debut today
Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes
Oil steady after last session's slump as Fed minutes awaited
Reliance Retail FMCG arm to pick up 50% in beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori
Expect market to remain in a range with a positive bias: Siddhartha Khemka
Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India
Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Kospi up 1 percent each
Wall Street starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,297.75
|3.55
|+0.01%
|Nifty 50
|18,229.90
|-2.65
|-0.01%
|Nifty Bank
|43,529.80
|104.55
|+0.24%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC Life
|608.25
|12.65
|+2.12%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|469.10
|-10.80
|-2.25%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|43530.50
|105.20
|+0.24%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6788.45
|-61.60
|-0.90%
Avenue Supermarts reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.
Net Advances were up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore versus Rs 2,28,583 crore and Deposits were up 14% at 3,25,491 crore versus Rs 2,84,827 crore, YoY
The CASA Ratio stood at 42% versus 42.2%, YoY.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on January 4 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 56.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70. About 1317 shares have advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 628.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 350.57 crore on January 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty continues with the short term consolidation; however within this consolidation, it is inching towards the upper end of the range. On the higher side, a rising trendline & the key daily moving averages are acting as resistances for the last few sessions. Nevertheless, the structure is indicating that the bulls are preparing to overcome these hurdles.
Going ahead, the Nifty can test 18,400 in the short term with the potential to resume the larger uptrend. On the other hand, near term support zone shifts higher to 18,080-18,000.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trades, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day.
Relentless run of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and China's Covid crisis will keep investors guarded. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.
FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade, bringing their last seven days of selling to the tune of Rs 6605 crores.
Technically, Nifty’s biggest make-or-break intraday support is now placed at 17971 mark.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher at 82.81 per dollar on against previous close of 82.89.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:
Markets ended marginally higher in a volatile trading session, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. After the flat start, Nifty oscillated in a range till the end and finally settled around the upper band of the same to close at 18,232.55 levels.
Markets are trying to inch higher amid mixed global cues wherein buoyancy in banking and metals are largely supporting the move so far. Participants should limit their positions to relatively strong sectors.
We reiterate our preference for banking and financials and suggest choosing selectively from others.