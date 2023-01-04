English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    January 04, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:28 AM IST

        Nifty Metal index falls 1 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta

      • 09:24 AM IST

        Avenue Supermarts shares fall despite 25% YoY growth in revenue

      • 09:20 AM IST

        IndusInd Bank Q3 net advances up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore, Deposits up 14% at 3,25,491 crore

      • 09:10 AM IST

        Nifty can test 18,400 in the short term, says Gaurav Ratnaparkhi

      • 08:54 AM IST

        Radiant Cash Management Services to debut today

      • 08:39 AM IST

        Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Oil steady after last session's slump as Fed minutes awaited

      • 08:18 AM IST

        Reliance Retail FMCG arm to pick up 50% in beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Expect market to remain in a range with a positive bias: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:02 AM IST

        Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

      • 07:56 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Kospi up 1 percent each

      • 07:46 AM IST

        Wall Street starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,297.753.55 +0.01%
      Nifty 5018,229.90-2.65 -0.01%
      Nifty Bank43,529.80104.55 +0.24%
      Nifty 50 18,229.90 -2.65 (-0.01%)
      Wed, Jan 04, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life608.2512.65 +2.12%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco469.10-10.80 -2.25%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank43530.50105.20 +0.24%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6788.45-61.60 -0.90%


    • January 04, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta

      Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta
    • January 04, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      Avenue Supermarts shares in focus

      Avenue Supermarts reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.

      Avenue Supermarts shares in focus Avenue Supermarts reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 04, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      IndusInd Bank Q3 Business Update 

      Net Advances were up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore versus Rs 2,28,583 crore and Deposits were up 14% at 3,25,491 crore versus Rs 2,84,827 crore, YoY

      The CASA Ratio stood at 42% versus 42.2%, YoY.

      IndusInd Bank Q3 Business Update  Net Advances were up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore versus Rs 2,28,583 crore and Deposits were up 14% at 3,25,491 crore versus Rs 2,84,827 crore, YoY The CASA Ratio stood at 42% versus 42.2%, YoY.
    • January 04, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • January 04, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on January 4 amid mixed global cues.

      The Sensex was down 56.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70. About 1317 shares have advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

      IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 04, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 628.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 350.57 crore on January 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • January 04, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      The Nifty continues with the short term consolidation; however within this consolidation, it is inching towards the upper end of the range. On the higher side, a rising trendline & the key daily moving averages are acting as resistances for the last few sessions. Nevertheless, the structure is indicating that the bulls are preparing to overcome these hurdles. 

      Going ahead, the Nifty can test 18,400 in the short term with the potential to resume the larger uptrend. On the other hand, near term support zone shifts higher to 18,080-18,000.

    • January 04, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trades, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day. 

      Relentless run of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and China's Covid crisis will keep investors guarded. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday. 

      FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade, bringing their last seven days of selling to the tune of Rs 6605 crores. 

      Technically, Nifty’s biggest make-or-break intraday support is now placed at 17971 mark.

    • January 04, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened higher at 82.81 per dollar on against previous close of 82.89.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 04, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was down 56.49 points or 0.09% at 61237.71, and the Nifty was down 71.00 points or 0.39% at 18161.50.

    • January 04, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

      Markets ended marginally higher in a volatile trading session, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. After the flat start, Nifty oscillated in a range till the end and finally settled around the upper band of the same to close at 18,232.55 levels. 

      Markets are trying to inch higher amid mixed global cues wherein buoyancy in banking and metals are largely supporting the move so far. Participants should limit their positions to relatively strong sectors. 

      We reiterate our preference for banking and financials and suggest choosing selectively from others. 

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes