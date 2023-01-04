Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today

January 04, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on January 4 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was down 56.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70. About 1317 shares have advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.