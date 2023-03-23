 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anupam Rasayan stock gains on bagging Rs 984-crore order

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

The firm has signed a $120-million (Rs 984-crore) letter of intent with a leading Japanese chemical company for supplying new-age advance intermediate for life science active ingredient

Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India stock price jumped over 2 percent in the morning trade on March 23 after the chemical maker said it signed a letter of intent (LoI) worth $120 million (Rs 984 crore) for the next six years with a 'leading Japanese company' to supply new-age advance intermediate for life science active ingredient.

"This product will be manufactured in our existing as well as upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities," the custom synthesis and speciality chemical firm said in an exchange filing.

“We are excited to announce that we will be the primary supplier globally for this new-age high-value advance intermediate to the Japanese customer. We are happy to add yet another marquee Japanese multinational in our customer portfolio," managing director Anand Desai said.

"Sales realisation for this molecule will be one of the highest for the company. This molecule is based on fluorination chemistry, which further validates our strategy of expansion in fluorination," he added.