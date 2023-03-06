 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Why is Adani Ports still inspiring confidence among analysts?

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Despite a strong sell-off of Adani Group stocks, Adani Ports and SEZ made it to the list of top 10 upgrades; it was also the stock on which analysts were most optimistic in the last month as well as quarter.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Promoter entity sells 4.1% stake in Adani Ports; Goldman Sachs, GQG Partners buy 2.7% shares. Promoter entity SB Adani Family Trust has sold 8.86 crore equity shares in the logistics company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 596.2 per share, amounting to Rs 5,282.33 crore. However, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 3.87 crore shares, and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 2.04 crore shares in Adani Ports, at same average price, which were worth more than Rs 3,527.7 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) was second in the list of top 10 stock upgrades in February. In fact, the company was the only one on the list on which analysts were 100 percent optimistic in the last month with ‘buy’ calls at 21 and zero ‘hold’ or ‘sell’ calls.

Additionally, APSEZ also made it in the top 3 stock upgrades over the last quarter, again with analysts reposing 100 percent optimism.

Despite the sell-off of Adani Group stocks triggered by a January 24, 2023 report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, APSEZ, the second largest in the Adani Group in terms of market share after Adani Enterprises, has gained 24 percent in the last 1 month with many investors and fund houses leveraging the sell-off to build positions in Adani Ports.