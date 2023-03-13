 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambuja Cements falls even after Adani group pre-pays $500-million loan

Sandip Das
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

The move is in line with the promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and the promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC, the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has said

Ambuja Cements shares were trading in the red in a weak market on March 13 despite the Adani Group pre-paying a $500-million loan for the Ambuja deal.

At 12.16 pm, Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 373.50, down Rs 4.85, or 1.28 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 389.00 and an intraday low of Rs 373.45.

Promoters prepaid a $500-million loan taken for Ambuja acquisition, as the power-to-port conglomerate seeks to shore up investor confidence following the release of the Hindenburg Research report, which alleged stock manipulations and also flagged the group's debt burden.

"This is in line with the promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and the promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has said.