Aditya Vision shares surge as ace investor Ashish Kacholia picks stake

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Bihar-based electronics retail chain Aditya Vision is the talk of the town today. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia picked a 0.83 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on December 9, which sent the stock surging by 5 percent hitting a market cap of Rs 2000 crore.

The rally continued into December 12 with the stock up 3.4 percent at 12 pm on the BSE. After the market opened, it was up 11 percent at the day’s high of Rs 1,845 apiece. For the year so far, it has gained 172 percent.

The company, which retails consumer durables and electronics in the Hindi heartland of Bihar and Jharkhand, currently has 91 stores against 79 stores at the end of FY22. It houses brands such as LG, Sony and Samsung in its brick-and-mortar stores.

“We have opened 12 new stores in this fiscal so far, and 6 more are under construction at the moment. This reflects our commitment to provide a world class shopping experience to our consumers and to deepen our retail presence in our targeted markets,” Yashovardhan Sinha, managing director, Aditya Vision said after the company’s Q2FY23 results.

The consumer electronics market still remains under-penetrated in India, especially in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. “We see immense growth potential and strong demand due to massive improvement in power situation,” Sinha added.