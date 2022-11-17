 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A new source of economic anxiety in Britain: soaring mortgage rates

New York Times
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

Sharp increases in interest rates are set to upend Britain’s housing market and rock the country’s already weak economy. Britain’s homeowners are especially vulnerable because most mortgages have short-term fixed rates, which renew every few years, often every two or five years.

In June 2021, Monique Foulger reached a major milestone: At 30 years old, she bought her first home, a modest one-bedroom flat in Croydon in South London.

Barely a year and a half later, she’s bracing for a nearly 80% jump in her monthly mortgage payments.

Sharp increases in interest rates are set to upend Britain’s housing market and rock the country’s already weak economy. Britain’s homeowners are especially vulnerable because most mortgages have short-term fixed rates, which renew every few years, often every two or five years. For more than a decade, ultralow interest rates let British homeowners hop carefree from one low rate to another.

Now, the central bank has abruptly ended the era of easy money as it fights inflation, and millions of homeowners are facing hundreds, possibly thousands, of pounds in extra payments each year.

“I just put my head in the sand,” Foulger said of when she first heard how much higher her payments were likely to go.

By the end of next year, 2 million mortgages in Britain will have reached the end of their fixed terms. The change is even harsher for the 1.6 million borrowers on variable mortgages that tend to move with each change in the central bank’s rate. At its last meeting, the Bank of England raised its interest rate three-quarters of a percentage point, the sharpest move since 1989, taking it to 3%, the highest since November 2008. Mortgage rates that were typically below 2.5% are jumping to potentially above 5.5%.