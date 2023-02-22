 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3 big announcements in 3 days: What’s causing all the buzz in auto-ancillary sector?

Asha Menon
Feb 22, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Companies have been picking up significant stakes or even buying up local and global players, and there is a hunger for more

Electrification of mobility has been the most disruptive trend, even lopping off a big chunk of the revenue share for auto-ancillaries. (Photo by Magda Ehlers/Pexels)

Auto ancillary companies have been busy in the last few days.

On February 17, Minda Corp announced that it was buying a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol Limited. On February 18, Lumax Auto Technologies signed a deal to buy a majority stake in IAC India. Then, on February 19, Samvardhana Motherson announced a pact to acquire the Germany-based cockpit-module maker SAS.

What is driving these acquisitions?

There are various reasons, analysts Moneycontrol spoke to said. According to these industry experts, the companies are bulking up to face disruptive trends such as electrification and premiumisation, they are moving up the value chain to survive, and they see reasonably priced, good companies to buy.