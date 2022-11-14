 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yulu secures $9 million from US International Development Finance Corporation

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 14, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

The firm plans to utilise the funds to strengthen momentum towards enabling green last-mile mobility for people movement and goods deliveries, Yulu has said

Yulu management team (from left) Anuj Tewari, Naveen Dachuri, Amit Gupta and RK Misra.

Bajaj Auto-backed shared electric mobility firm Yulu has raised $9 million through debt financing from US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

DFC proposed the investment in Yulu through its new e-mobility financing team, as a part of the institution's focus on financing clean and zero-emission transportation solutions in India, the firm said in a statement on November 14.

“This financing from a forward-looking institution as the DFC speaks about their belief in Yulu’s vision and the ability to execute at scale, to not just create a green mobility alternative but also to create livelihoods through direct and indirect employment opportunities. We are quite thrilled,” Yulu Chief Financial Officer Anuj Tewari said.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to utilise the funds to further strengthen momentum towards its vision of enabling green last-mile mobility for people movement and goods deliveries, it said.

Founded in 2017 by RK Misra, Naveen Dachuri, Hemant Gupta and Amit Gupta, Yulu provides urban Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR and is supported by AI-powered Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Yulu Energy.

The platform has completed 3.5 million+ battery swaps to date and has enabled the accelerated adoption of electric mobility in India, the company said.