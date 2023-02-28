 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

WinZO's new software developer kit makes it easier for developers to onboard new games

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

WinZO claims to have a user base of more than 100 million users on the platform, of which 90 percent are from tier 2 to tier 5 regions in the country.

WinZO enables developers to host their games on the platform and earn revenue through a microtransaction based monetisation model

Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform WinZO announced on February 28 the launch of a software developer kit (SDK) in a bid to make it easier for developers to onboard third-party games on the platform.

WinZO stated that developers can register on the company's game developer console and submit their games for review.

Following this, the startup will create a game profile based on the game quality, technological compatibility and skill requirement and approve the game after verifying the app's security. Once approved, the game developer will get access to WinZO's SDK to make their game live on the platform.

Through this SDK, developers will be able to access real-time analytics and game-level data, including user ratings, data logs, revenues, retention metrics and other technical information, the company said in a statement.