Why educators are on a warpath with Unacademy-owned PrepLadder

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Nov 17, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

At least six of the 19 PrepLadder educators are refusing to renew their contracts after their remuneration was cut 30-75%. Five more allege that PrepLadder misled them while renewing contracts. Unacademy was caught in a similar controversy with one of its other portals, Relevel, in September

A battle seems to be brewing between the management of the Unacademy-owned PrepLadder and its teachers, who are crying foul over slashed pay cheques, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

PrepLadder is an online learning platform which offers recorded videos to learners for NEET PG exams. It contributes nearly a fifth to the SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn’s revenue.

Many educators are leaving PrepLadder. This could potentially dent Unacademy's growth plans -- at a time when its core business is already under pressure.

PrepLadder has seen at least six out of its 19 educators refusing to renew their contracts, due for renewal in April next year, after their remuneration was cut 30-75 percent, at least five people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, five more educators allege that PrepLadder misled them into renewing their contracts and have now terminated their contracts, the people said, requesting anonymity.

The educators were told that as the edtech sector is going through a “tough phase,” their remunerations had to be reduced.