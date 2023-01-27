What are silent layoffs?

Companies across the globe have been laying off employees en masse amid an uncertain macro environment. While many have made the news public, some are taking a quiet approach, also called silent layoffs, to shield themselves from bad press.

The most common way to do a silent layoff is to give employees 30 days to find a new role at the same company. If the employee can't, they are asked to leave. Companies are calling these moves as ‘restructuring’ instead of ‘layoffs’. According to reports, Meta and Google, among other big tech companies have such policies in place.

[caption id="attachment_9936781" width="1200"] Why are companies opting for silent layoffs?[/caption]