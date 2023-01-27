 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What are silent layoffs?

Mansi Verma
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Companies across the globe have been laying off employees en masse amid an uncertain macro environment. While many have made the news public, some are taking a quiet approach, also called silent layoffs, to shield themselves from bad press.

The most common way to do a silent layoff is to give employees 30 days to find a new role at the same company. If the employee can't, they are asked to leave. Companies are calling these moves as ‘restructuring’ instead of ‘layoffs’. According to reports, Meta and Google, among other big tech companies have such policies in place.

