VCs in wait-and-watch mode as startups brace for second-order impact of ED searches at Byju’s offices

Nikhil Patwardhan & Chandra R Srikanth
Bengaluru / May 02, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Since the ED has not filed any direct allegation against the company, shareholders may not be immediately worried. “But the fact that founder and CEO Byju Raveendran is evasive is worrying. That raises questions. Is he hiding something? This might be concerning them,” said an investor

The recent searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the offices of Byju's, India's most valued startup, have put venture capital and private equity investors in a wait-and-watch mode, as the country's startup ecosystem prepares for potential repercussions.

“This has been expected for some time because of the way the company is structured with overseas subsidiaries. He (founder and CEO Byju Raveendran) has been running the show from Dubai and the US. He has told investors that this is a routine search and that he is co-operating. Such events shake the confidence of any investor,” said an investor requesting anonymity.

“It is true that Byju’s is India’s most valued startup but it has been problematic for a while with a unique set of issues. So I am not sure if this will have a cascading effect on the ecosystem,” the investor added.

Byju's did not comment.