SuperGaming unveils its first Web3 game title Ethernia

Pune-based game development firm SuperGaming has unveiled its first Web3 game called Ethernia that will be available to be played on desktop and mobile from October 2022.

The game, which has been in development since the start of 2022, enables gamers to assemble a squad, wage battles, and fight for victory against other players, the company said in a statement. It claims that over 150,000 players signed up for the game's waitlist within the first week.

"Our vision when we set out to build Ethernia was to have a long-term sustainable economy that’s resilient and in-line with player needs," says Venkat Chandar, Vice President of Product at SuperGaming. "The economy in Ethernia heavily focuses on the players and is created with them in mind"

Ethernia is powered by the Polygon blockchain and is built with sustainable in-game economics that allows users to own assets while playing the game. At launch, it will offer three types of digital cards - Tower Cards, Minion Cards and Hero Cards, which players can choose to assemble their squad.

Tower and Minion cards are fungible assets, which means they are not unique and have utility value within the game. Unlike NFTs (non-fungible tokens), each unit is not stored separately on the blockchain and carries the same value as other units of the same asset.

Meanwhile, the Hero Cards are limited collection NFTs that will be soon available on the game, the company said.

SuperGaming, which counts Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, Skycatcher, BAce Capital and Dream Incubator among its investors, has previously developed popular games such as multiplayer shooter title MaskGun, social deduction title Silly Royale and tower defense game Tower Conquest.

It is also building a made-in-India battle royale title Indus with pre-registrations starting on Google Play Store and Apple App Store later this year.

Among others eyeing the Web3 gaming space in India include Dream11 parent Dream Sports, Mobile Premier League, Nazara Technologies and WinZO.