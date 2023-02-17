 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup Inc suggests measures to soften angel tax blow of Budget

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Industry bodies ask to exclude investments made by foreign VC funds, endowment funds, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds from angel tax regime

The angel tax regime was originally started in 2012 as an anti-abuse measure to prevent money laundering. (Representative image)

Industry bodies of startups and venture capital investors have suggested a raft of measures to the Central government so that its move to include investments from foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax doesn’t hurt start-up funding.

The measures suggested include excluding investments from foreign companies, PE/VC funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowment funds and hedge funds recognised by International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) from the angel tax regime, apart from financial institutions like banks, insurance companies, asset management companies, portfolio managers, wealth advisors and investment advisors.

If the funding winter was not enough of a problem, the government threw another curveball at startups with its Union Budget. This is because an exemption for money raised from foreign investors under the angel tax regime has been done away with in the Finance Bill, 2023. However, the exemption for investments made by SEBI-registered alternative investment funds still continues.

According to experts, the new tax provision could severely dent startup investments in the country by foreign investors such as SoftBank, Tiger Global, Alpha Wave and Sequoia.