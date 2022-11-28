 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simplilearn buys US-based Fullstack to accelerate growth in North America

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Nov 28, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

The acquisition of Fullstack will give Simplilearn access to over 20 university and government partnerships across the country

Higher edtech platform Simplilearn, promoted by private equity firm Blackstone, has bought US-based bootcamp education company Fullstack Academy as it looks to strengthen its business in North America. The acquisition comes at a time when competition in the higher learning and upskilling space is intensifying amid a downturn in online learning.

Simplilearn has bought Fullstack in an all-cash deal from its US-based publicly traded parent entity Zovio Inc. Zovio Inc has been trying to hive off Fullstack since September. According to Zovio Inc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 20, it was looking to garner $34-$55 million from the sale of Fullstack. However, Simplilearn did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The acquisition of Fullstack will give Simplilearn access to over 20 university and government partnerships across the country, Simplilearn said in a statement on November 28. Fullstack Academy is a premium bootcamp provider that also has offerings in web development, cybersecurity, product management, DevOps, data analytics, among others.

Fullstack’s acquisition will also help Simplilearn to scale its presence in the bootcamp space and drive revenue growth to $200 million by FY24 (2023-24), of which 70 percent is likely to come from global markets, the company said.

Simplilearn reported an operating revenue of Rs 479.7 crore in FY22, up from Rs 340.9 crore in FY21. In a recent media interview with Mint, Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Simplilearn, had said that he expects the company’s revenue to top Rs 1,000 crore in FY23.

Fullstack Academy has over 300 employees spread across the US, Simplelearn said, adding that Fullstack is expected to top $30 million in revenue this year. Following the transaction, all Fullstack Academy employees will remain in their roles as part of the combined organization, taking Simplilearn’s total employee count to over 2,500, Simplilearn said.