Prosus values its 9.67 percent stake in Byju’s at $578 million

Nikhil Patwardhan & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 23, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Although Prosus' accounting entry implies that it values Byju's at $5.9 billion, experts say that different shareholders may value a private company differently in their books.

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder and CEO.

Amid a drop in tech valuations due to macro headwinds, Netherlands-based technology investor Prosus recorded the fair value of its 9.67 percent stake in Byju's at $578 million at the end of the September quarter, when it began classifying the edtech company as a non-controlling financial investment rather than an associate as its shareholding fell below 10 percent.

Although Prosus' accounting entry implies that it values Byju's at $5.97 billion, experts say that different shareholders may value a private company differently in their books. Moreover, there may be a substantial difference in how a significant shareholder and a minority shareholder value shares in the same company.

Byju’s was valued at $22 billion in its last funding round in October.

“Macroeconomic conditions have changed in the several months preceding our half-yearly financials, generally resulting in significant declines in company valuations across the technology sector. The fair value of the group’s BYJU’s investment was determined by a third-party firm,” Prosus told Moneycontrol.

"Prosus changed the accounting treatment for Byju's and in subsequent reporting periods, the company will be accounted for as an investment. The provision of Byju’s audited financials did not align with timing of the close of our financial reporting periods, so we did not have sufficient information to make fair assumptions for our Group’s financial statements," it added.

The technology investor said in its 2022 annual report that it had invested a total of $536 million in Byju's since 2018 and held a 10 percent stake.