Pac-Man, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco backs SuperGaming

Bandai Namco Entertainment, the Japanese gaming giant behind titles such as Pac-Man, Tekken and Elden Ring, has made an investment in Pune-based game development studio SuperGaming, the company announced on March 17, signifying the growing investor interest in Indian gaming studios.

The investment was made through Bandai Namco's startup investment fund "Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund," which was announced in April 2022. While the deal size was not disclosed, the fund typically invests between 10 million and 500 million yen ($75,000 to $3.75 million) in each startup.

"Through this investment, we will seek to expand our business by combining our expertise in IPs with a deeper understanding of the Asian market, which is expected to grow further in the future," Bandai Namco Entertainment said in a statement.

Founded by Roby John, Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D'cruz, Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich in 2019, SuperGaming has developed several popular games such as the multiplayer shooter title MaskGun, social deduction title Silly Royale, tower defence game Tower Conquest along with a Web3 variant Tower Conquest: Metaverse Edition. The company claims to have more than 300 million players across its games portfolio.

