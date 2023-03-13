 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mobility startups shift gears from bicycles to e-scooters

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Yulu decides not to expand bicycle rental business; Mybyk to launch e-bicycles in Mysuru next month

Courtesy poor cycling infrastructure and inadequate government support, a significant number of app-based dockless bicycle rental services floated by mobility startups with much fanfare have now either wound up operations or are scaling down.

Bengaluru-based app-based micro-mobility firm Yulu told Moneycontrol that they have decided not to expand their bicycle rental services. "Yulu is currently operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi with its electric vehicle fleet. We have our bicycle fleet (Yulu Move) in Pune and Bhubaneswar. We are not growing the Move fleet anymore, but the existing bicycles will continue to operate,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yulu.

Other operators like Ola Pedal, Bounce, Zoomcar's PEDL, Ofo, Mobike and Mobycy, etc. have either suspended or wound up bicycle rental services. Vivekananda Hallekere, co-founder and CEO of Bounce, told Moneycontrol that they have suspended bicycle and scooter rentals in Bengaluru. “Bicycles need safe infra for people to ride, which is missing here," he said.

Ahmedabad-based MYBYK has a total fleet size of 10,000 pedal bicycles and is operational in six cities ― Ahmedabad (3,000), Indore (1,500), Kochi (900), Mumbai (800), as well as Nagpur and Udaipur. Next month, they will be launching services in Mysuru with a fleet of 1,000 electric bicycles. “This will be our first electric bicycle project,” Arjit Soni, founder & CEO, said. “We strongly believe in active mobility, and hence, as on date we only offer pedal and soon electric bicycles.”