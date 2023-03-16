 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lenskart raises $500 mn from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at flat $4.5 bn valuation

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Mar 16, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Lenskart will use the funds to deepen its penetration in India and scale its international presence in Asia and the Middle East, the company said. Lenskart claimed to have over 2,000 stores of which 1,500 were in India with the rest in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Lenskart was founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi.

Eyewear startup Lenskart has raised $500 million in funding from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority  (ADIA), in what marks one of the largest funding rounds in the recent past, at its existing valuation of $4.5 billion.

The investment will be made via a purchase of both primary and secondary shares and will result in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart and the completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, Lenskart said in a statement on March 16. With this funding, Lenskart has raised close to $750 million since 2022, the eyewear company said.

Lenskart said its new factory, which will manufacture 20 million pairs of eyewear that the company plans to ship next year, will also be ready to launch soon. The Peyush Bansal-led startup claimed its grew revenue by 60 percent for the second year in a row and is now profitable.