Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho raises $150 million in Series A round led by Goldman Sachs and TVS Capital

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

The fresh capital will be used to scale product and tech functions and strengthen the leadership team.

Ankit Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho

Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho on February 14 announced that it has raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in Series A funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital Funds, coming at a time when the Indian startup sector is still reeling under the impact of the prolonged funding winter.

Investcorp, Avataar Ventures and LeapFrog Investments also participated in this round. Founded in 2016 by Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar, InsuranceDekho is the insurance arm of the car-selling unicorn CarDekho.

Though Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, declined to comment on the valuation of this round, according to a Mint report from November it was being pegged at around $450-500 million.

About $110 million of this funding was in equity and the rest was in debt, a source privy to the details told Moneycontrol.