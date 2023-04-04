 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho acquires Lightspeed-backed Verak

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

With this acquisition, InsuranceDekho will have a stronger foothold and presence in the SME insurance vertical and micro-business insurance schemes, founder and CEO Ankit Agrawal said.

Ankit Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho

InsuranceDekho’s founder and CEO Ankit Agrawal announced that the insurtech startup has acquired Verak, a Mumbai-based SME insurance distribution startup. This comes less than two months after InsuranceDekho raised $150 million in a Series A round.

Agrawal took to LinkedIn to share the development. “Since its inception, Verak has had a solid foundation and ventured into the untapped micro-business insurance scheme, bringing small shopkeepers under the insurance umbrella for the first time and registering 30 percent MoM premium growth every month,” he wrote.

Agrawal added, “With this acquisition, InsuranceDekho will have a stronger foothold in this rapidly growing market and a stronger presence in the SME insurance vertical and micro-business insurance schemes.”

With this acquisition, Agrawal plans to explore ways to expand business operations and provide a wide range of services to customers to improve their life even further.