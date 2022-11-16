 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Indian edtech needs a complete reset, with better entrepreneurs who are mission-driven: India Quotient’s Anand Lunia

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Nov 16, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

In a candid interview, Anand Lunia of India Quotient said that the theme for this year is SaaS, as venture capital is moving to safer sectors.

Illustration: Suneesh K

India Quotient, one of India's most prominent homegrown early-stage investors, has returned its first fund, which was launched in 2013 with a net return of 5.9x. India Quotient has backed 87 startups, including Sugar Cosmetics and Sharechat. But the company's founding partner, Anand Lunia, is unimpressed. He believes that the venture capital (VC) firm could have performed considerably better.

With the first fund, India Quotient invested in 21 companies, four of which, according to Lunia, were "clear winners." According to Lunia, the four portfolio winners—IIMJobs, Sugar Cosmetics, LendingKart, and 91mobiles—provided returns ranging between 3.2x and 117x.

The first fund, which had a corpus of Rs 32 crore, delivered gross returns of 7.1x and counts Times Internet, Ronnie Screwvala, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra, Ravi Adusumalli, Ashik Mittal, Ashish Goenka, SIDBI, and Omidyar Network India among its limited partners (LPs).