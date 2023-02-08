India should have a central law on online gaming: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government should have a central law to regulate the online gaming sector, and the first step towards this front is treating these apps as intermediaries, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on February 8.

“We as responsible lawmakers should come with a central act, which basically has been drafted in consultation with everybody and that act should be effectively regulating the online games and online gambling,” he said.

“Already 19 states and Union territories have passed their own laws. Seventeen states have actually amended the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and introduced the online gambling elements within the act,” the minister said.

The government had designated the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry for all online gaming related matters in December 2022.

