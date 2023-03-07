 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Fintech Conclave | Nithin Kamath and Kailash Nadh on Zerodha’s principles, business model

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

At Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) which is presently underway, Zerodha’s CEO Nithin Kamath and CTO Kailash Nadh discussed how Zerodha stays true to its name, with zero loss, zero funding, zero debt, and most importantly, a zero brokerage investment platform.

In conversation with Kamath and Nadh, Chandra Srikanth, Editor- Tech, Startups & New Economy, Moneycontrol, had an interesting anecdote- that zero is the favourite word at Zerodha, given the company’s debt-free, bootstrapped and profitable status.

On being asked how the company could achieve this, Kamath reminisced that there was no big ambition while starting the business.

The founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath chose not to spend any money on advertising to acquire customers and instead focus on the quality of the trading platform and let the word of mouth flow through. This ideology of not spending on anything without a clear vision on how to recover the costs led Zerodha to profitability only in the third year of operations.