Hurun Global Rich List: Byju Raveendran becomes second-richest entrepreneur in global education sector

Bengaluru / Mar 22, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Byju Raveendran and his family are ranked 994th on the global list of Indian billionaires, having risen 1,005 positions in the past three years and amassing a fortune of $3.3 billion, according to the report.

Byju Raveendran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Byju's, has become the world's second-richest entrepreneur from the education sector, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2023.

Byju's valuation has more than tripled in the last three years, from around $8 billion in February 2022 to $22 billion as of October last year, making the startup the world's most-valued privately held edtech company.

However, the company has recently been plagued by controversies, including accounting irregularities, alleged misselling of courses, and mass layoffs. In October of last year, Byju's raised its first-ever flat round at a $22 billion valuation.