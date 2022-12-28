 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the Jio juggernaut turbocharged the start-up ecosystem 

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

 Jio compelled the competition to offer data at dirt-cheap rates, and helped grow internet usage in India exponentially, thus helping build a large and attractive market

“In less than 170 days, more than 100 million customers signed up for Jio's services. On an average, Jio added seven customers per second every single day. This was the fastest adoption of any technology service, anywhere in the world. Faster than even Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype.”

“Today, we have 421 million mobile broadband subscribers on our 4G network. And they consume, on an average, nearly 20 GB of broadband data every month.”

It might seem that the above two assessments by Mukesh Ambani at the RIL AGMs of 2017 and 2022, respectively, talk about milestones achieved by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. But many would say that more than anything else, they characterise the journey of India’s digital economy.

In the pre-Jio era of Indian telecom, data was a costly proposition. The average cost of one gigabyte (GB) of mobile data was Rs 226 in 2015, a year before the launch of Jio. Those were the days when people would visit the neighbourhood store every few weeks to replenish their phone’s storage with new music and films.

All that changed with Jio’s launch in late 2016. The company’s move to jumpstart the new telecom network by offering free voice calls across 18,000 cities and 2 lakh villages shook up the industry and thrilled potential customers. But the bigger thing was that mobile broadband data was also offered free of cost.

While this triggered a bloody pricing war over the next couple of years, the cost of data reduced drastically for the user. In a 2019 report, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that prices of mobile data had fallen by about 95 per cent (to Rs 11.78 per GB) in three years.