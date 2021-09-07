business Reliance Jio Turns 5 | How The Telco Is Powering India’s Digital Economy In 2016, Reliance Jio disrupted the Indian telecom space when it commercially launched 4G services offering high-speed data at rock bottom prices. Since its launch in 2016, Jio gained a prominent position in the Indian telecom market, and it currently holds the largest market share in both mobile and broadband segments. And as Jio completes five years, we look at the digital revolution it has brought about on the India landscape.