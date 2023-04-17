 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Namma Yatri works: Can it break Ola and Uber's duopoly?

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Haripriya Suresh
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Backed by the Nilekani-led non-profit Foundation for Interoperability in Digital Economy and built by Juspay, the mobility app with a differentiated pitch is currently working on a subscription model for auto drivers and looking to build scale.

“I lose a minimum of Rs 20-30 on every ride on Ola and Uber, sometimes going up to Rs 80-90 for rides over Rs 300. It’s my auto, my licence, my gas, and I still have to work for and be at the mercy of someone else. It’s unfair.”

Those are the words of an auto driver in Bengaluru who did not wish to be named, but for this story, we will call him A. He’s on four apps currently — Ola, Uber, Rapido and Namma Yatri, picking up rides wherever he gets the most money, and where rides are available.

Among the four apps, he got on to Namma Yatri a month ago because it had a differentiated pitch — that it was an app by drivers but that wasn’t enough to make him use it, given that he was already on three other apps. The hook? ‘No commission’.

The issue