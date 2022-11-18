 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government publishes draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill for public views

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Draft bill mandates penalties of up to Rs 500 crore for non-compliance and the creation of a data protection regulator

Representative image.

The government has published the much-awaited draft digital personal data protection bill that mandates penalties of up to Rs 500 crore for non-compliance and making of a regulator.

By just focusing personal data, it has done away with regulating the use of non-personal data. This draft bill will undergo extensive consultation and the government is aiming to introduce in Parliament by the next Budget Session.

The draft bill requires a data fiduciary -- i.e. an entity which processes user data -- to give an itemised notice to user on data sought to be collected, in clear and plain language. It also mandates that the user should be allowed the right to give, manage, withdraw consent from sharing his/her information.

For example, when a person closes their savings bank account, the bank has to delete his/her data pertaining to the account. Similarly, if a user deletes their social media account on a particular platform, their data has to be deleted as the bill mandates that a data fiduciary must retain personal data only so long as it is required for the purpose for which it was collected.

The bill states that a data fiduciary shall not undertake tracking or behavioural monitoring of children or targeted advertising directed at children. Before processing any personal data of a child, the fiduciary has to obtain verifiable parental consent. Moreover, non-fulfilment of these obligations relating to children can lead to penalties of up to Rs 200 crore.

In an explanatory note to the bill, the government has said that it is the responsibility of data fiduciary to ensure that data principal (user) is able to seek effective redressal of his grievances. To facilitate this, it has been provided in the bill that every data fiduciary should publish contact details of the person to whom grievances and queries can be addressed.