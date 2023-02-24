GoMechanic claims January volumes at 70% of peak, says 90% workshops remain active

Weeks after admitting to inflating its numbers, GoMechanic claims to have achieved 70 percent of its peak volumes in January and said that about 90 percent of its workshops remain active, even as the company is learned to be on the block for a fire sale.

The Sequoia-backed car services platform claimed that it serviced 30,000 vehicles, which was almost 70 percent of the volumes it achieved in July 2022, with the Delhi-National Capital Region contributing the most. GoMechanic also said more than 800 workshops were active as of January.

The company, however, had approached car-selling marketplaces Cars24 and Spinny among others for a potential sale, after their founders admitted to financial reporting errors and fired 70 percent of their staff.

"What is really heartening about these numbers is that these have been achieved despite us slashing the marketing costs substantially in January. We’re continuing to invest substantially in the upskilling of auto service professionals through the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) partnership," said a spokesperson for GoMechanic

Moneycontrol News