 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Financial management app Salt eyes 100,000 users by end of 2023, fundraise by early next year

Priyanka Iyer
Nov 21, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Salt cofounder Shinjini Kumar said that the platform might seek a licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to offer select insurance products, in addition to adding other savings and investment products.

Salt co-founders (L-R) Aditi Sholapurkar, Shinjini Kumar and Chaitra Chidanand.

Salt, a platform that assists women in mapping their money and making investment decisions, plans to raise funds early next year and hopes to reach 100,000 users by the end of 2023. As its founders prepare to add new products, the platform has also transitioned from a web-only offering to an app.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, the app's co-founders Shinjini Kumar and Chaitra Chidanand said that the web offering, which was released in May, has already clocked 70,000 users across their products.

“We chose to go with a web interface before an app because, on the web, you can iterate the product more rapidly. Secondly, most users who are professionals end up spending a lot of time in front of their laptops. Many of them have Gmail, WhatsApp, etc. open on their browsers. We also want Salt to be open in browsers because money is an integral part of your life,” Chidanand explained.

Salt was founded in 2020 when Chidanand devised a plan to assist women in managing their finances. During the pandemic, Kumar and Aditi Sholapurkar joined her as co-founders. The app currently has 70 percent female users and 30 percent male users.

Also read: Why Salt app was built: Every woman, earning or not, has money flowing through her life

Salt added digital gold and mutual funds as investment and savings options in August and November, respectively, in addition to a passbook offering that allows users to fill in their expenses and savings.