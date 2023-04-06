 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Curefoods raises Rs 300 crore from Binny Bansal's fund, IronPillar and others

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Apr 06, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Curefoods, which has Nomad Pizza and Sharief Bhai biryani brands in its portfolio, says it will use the funds to diversify to offline format. The company also aims to expand in tier 1 and 2 cities in the north and the west of the country

Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods

House of brands Curefoods has raised Rs 300 crore (about $37 million) in a new funding round led by Flipkart founder Binny Bansal's fund Three State Capital, IronPillar and others, as it gears up for expansion and offline foray.

The funding consisted of primary and secondary equity and debt, with Three State Capital leading the round with a cheque of Rs 240 crore, Curefoods said in a statement on April 6.

"This funding will allow us to reach new customers and markets while also targeting our offline model expansion," Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori said.

Besides IronPillar and Three State Capital, Chiratae Ventures, ASK Finance and Winter Capital also participated in the round.