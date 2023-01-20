 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Byju’s to open 300 physical tuition centers this year as it bets big on hybrid learning

Byju Raveendran said that the company is experiencing continued momentum in demand for its core business, which is online K-12 learning, even as some of the company's closest competitors are witnessing slower growth following the pandemic.

The development comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over allegations that the edtech firm is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses. (Source: ShutterStock)

Byju’s will be opening as many as 300 physical tuition centres in 2023, as the world's most-valued edtech firm bets on hybrid coaching as demand for online learning declines following the pandemic.

The edtech titan, currently valued at around $22 billion, made forays into hybrid teaching in 2022 by launching about 300 physical tuition centres last year with a commitment of up to $200 million. Byju's was the first major edtech company in India to open physical tuition centres in 2022, anticipating a drop in demand for online learning solutions with the reopening of schools, colleges, and physical tuition centres.

“We're building for the way in which students are learning now — the new way of learning, which is hybrid. So we launched 300 hybrid learning centres last year and we plan to do 300 more this year,” Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju's, told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are adapting quickly to the new normal, and if anything, I think the last six to eight months have been very nice for us in going deeper and going broader as well in terms of what we have to offer students,” she added.

Moreover, Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO of Byju's, said that the company is experiencing continued momentum in demand for its core business, which is online K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) learning.

“After seeing the success of the hybrid model in Aakash, after the Aakash acquisition, we saw that there is an opportunity to scale that even for K-10 (kindergarten to class 10) segment,” said Raveendran.