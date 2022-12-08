 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BharatPe seeks Rs 88 crore in damages from Ashneer Grover & family; files criminal complaint with EOW

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 08, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

BharatPe, a fintech unicorn, has sought up to Rs 88 crore in damages from former managing director and co-founder Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. The company alleges that the Grover family created fake bills, enlisted fictitious vendors to provide services to the company, and overcharged the company for recruitment.

In the case's first hearing today, the Delhi High Court issued a summons to the Grover family and asked them to respond to the company's charges within two weeks. The next hearing date has been set for January 9.

Meanwhile, the company has filed a criminal complaint against Grover and his family with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on 17 counts, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, document fabrication, and embezzlement.

“Right now, it is just a complaint and not an FIR. If the Grovers are found guilty they might face imprisonment of 10 years,” said a person in the know.

Jain was the head of controls at BharatPe and was fired earlier this year after a forensic audit revealed several irregularities. Subsequently, Ashneer Grover resigned as CEO following a public dispute with the board.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing BharatPe, also requested that the court intervene to restrain Grover from continuing his 'vitriolic campaign' against the company on social media.