BharatPe files arbitration for claw back of Ashneer Grover’s unvested shares, founder title

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 09, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Grover holds roughly 8.5 percent stake in BharatPe, of which 1.4 percent was not vested and was released on the date of his resignation.

Ashneer Grover had resigned as MD and director of BharatPe earlier this year.

BharatPe has filed for arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in order to claw back estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover's restricted shareholding in the company and right to use the founder title, according to sources aware of the developments.

The company has also urged that SIAC award Grover's unvested shares to BharatPe co-founder and board member Shashvat Nakrani for a cash consideration of Rs 33 lakh, the sources said.

Grover holds a roughly 8.5 percent stake in BharatPe, of which 1.4% was not vested and was released upon his resignation. In its last funding round in August of last year, BharatPe was valued at $2.8 billion (approximately Rs 23,000 crore at current exchange rates).

Grover's 1.4 percent unvested shares would be worth around Rs 320 crore at that valuation.

According to sources, the company had previously sent Grover a legal notice for clawback and initiated arbitration proceedings after he refused to comply with the shareholders agreement.

This is the third legal action by BharatPe against Grover, following a civil suit in the Delhi High Court and a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing.