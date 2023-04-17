Axis Bank follows PhonePe, develops new platform for groceries on ONDC

Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private banks, is gearing up to launch a new consumer-facing buyers’ platform built on top of India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) framework as it looks to strengthen its e-commerce forays amid a push from the government for deeper penetration of the open network, which is billed to be the UPI (unified payments interface) of digital commerce.

Axis has already designed the platform and will be launching it as a part of its e-commerce segment called Grab Deals, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. The platform will initially have only groceries, but will soon expand to other segments, the people said requesting anonymity. The platform will be going live soon and it will be launched in select cities initially, according to the people. Moneycontrol has seen internal documents of the new application.

“Grab Deals has been a part of Axis for some time now and as a part of this new project, the company is revamping the entire Grab Deals platform. While there’s no separate application for Grab Deals yet, Axis will be launching it soon,” said one of the people quoted above.

“The ONDC for groceries will still remain integrated even after Grab Deals goes live on app stores and going forward, the company might launch a separate app for the ONDC platform, too,” the person added.

Nikhil Patwardhan