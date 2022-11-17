 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At 22, this engineer creates software to check call drops in crowded places

Mansi Verma
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Have you ever been in a crowded, public place, trying to connect a crucial phone call, but kept experiencing call drops? Niranjan Akella, a 22-year-old engineering graduate, is trying to solve this pesky problem with a software.

Akella created an artificial intelligence-based software to solve the issue of call drops in crowded locations with his classmates as the final-year project of his engineering course at Guru Nanak Institutions Technical Campus in Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana, and has now filed for a patent.

How the software works

The AI-based software, which studies cluster patterns (population patterns) is installed at the base transmitter. A motorised apparatus fitted to the antenna realigns its position, based on data provided by the software over a period of 10 or more days, helping it provide the best possible coverage.

The students built a prototype of the software and tested it using miniature models of servomotors on a Raspberry Pi computer. A Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer designed to teach programming skills, build hardware projects, do home automation, and so on.