Stakeholders air reservation over government's plan to remove safe harbour provisions in Digital India Act

Aihik Sur
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Stakeholders in a discussion organised by Broadband India Forum hoped that the Digital India Act will bring reforms to India's surveillance mechanism

The safe harbour provision gives internet platforms legal immunity against content shared by users on the platforms and was allowed by the IT Act, which the forthcoming Digital India Act seeks to replace.

At a time when the government is considering to remove safe harbour provisions in the upcoming Digital India Act (DIA), stakeholders from civil society, industry and think thanks in a discussion, submitted their reservations over the idea, stating that the provision, was "core to the possibilities of the internet".

Stakeholders in a talk organised by the Broadband India Forum said that although the provision can be conditional, it should not be downright removed.

Earlier in March, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology held a pre-consultation on the upcoming Digital India Act's key features, one of which is the removal of save harbour provision for internet intermediaries.