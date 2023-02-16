 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Srei insolvency: NARCL wins bid for stressed twin NBFCs

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

The Committee of Creditors on Wednesday approved the plan submitted by NARCL, which offered a Net Present Value (NPV) bid of Rs 5,555 crore, after it received the highest vote of 89.2 per cent from verified creditors.

The government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) won the bid for Srei group's two companies -- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd -- undergoing insolvency proceedings, an official said.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure with a bid of Rs 5,526 crore received the second-highest vote with 84.86 per cent while the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors, which had submitted a financial bid of approximately Rs 4,680 crore, bagged the third position with around nine per cent vote, the official said.

After the completion of the challenge mechanism process, the Srei companies had received these three bids.